ATESH partisans destroyed satellite communication station near Moscow — video

An agent of the partisan movement carried out sabotage in the Moscow region, destroying the enemy satellite communication station P-441 "Liven".

What is known about the destruction of the satellite communication station near Moscow

As the partisans note, the equipment was located on the territory of the 584th Guards Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (military unit 62845) in the city of Klin, Moscow Region:

Coordinates: 56.3493465151, 36.797851616.

The resistance movement notes that this satellite communication station provides communication in the strategic and operational links of the Russian army.

As a result of the destruction of this station, the control system of the mentioned anti-aircraft missile regiment was significantly disrupted, and, as a result, the air defense system of the entire Moscow region was weakened, — explained in "ATESH".

The occupiers of the Russian Federation have problems with air defense installations

As ATESH notes, a serviceman from the air defense unit of the Russian Armed Forces reported malfunctions and ineffectiveness of complexes against Ukrainian long-range drones

One of the agents of the resistance movement from the air defense division notes that the leadership of the Russian Federation has started using the old "Kub" air defence systems, which are ineffective.

However, as noted in "ATESH", the problems are not limited only to outdated equipment, there are also problems with modern complexes.

Most of the operational air defence systems were sent to the "SMO" zone, and the ones in the rear cities remained faulty or worn out. As our agent says, 65-80% of all anti-aircraft missile systems have some malfunctions.

Also, the occupiers have a problem with the errors of air defense systems operators, who obviously did not receive proper training, and trained specialists die in the war in Ukraine.