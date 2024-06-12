Members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH learned information about wounded Russian soldiers from the 36th brigade.

Partisans from the ATESH resistance movement declassified the list of injured Russian terrorists from the 36th separate motorized rifle brigade

The movement reported this information in Telegram.

A pro-Ukrainian agent, who is currently at the headquarters of the 36th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade (note — military unit 06705), shared information about dead and wounded Russian soldiers with the partisans.

We, in turn, promptly transfer data to the Defence Forces of Ukraine, which simplifies tracking the results of their work. Thanks to this data, we can also know the number of liquidated rashis. We will learn about everything and everyone, no one will hide on Ukrainian land. Share

The occupiers are preparing their families for evacuation from Crimea

Partisans of ATESH learned that Russian air defence forces must urgently evacuate families from Crimea.

An ATESH agent, who is part of the calculation of the air defence system deployed in the settlement of Osovyne in Crimea, reports receiving a "recommendation" from the commanders to begin evacuating their families to the military cities of the Southern Military District.

This development coincides with the transfer of air defense systems to the Belgorod region, which poses a threat to the security of Crimea, leaving it without adequate coverage.

In parallel, the Russian Armed Forces are creating new mobile air defence groups to combat UAVs using the ZU-23-2. It indicates a strategic reorientation and preparation for new defence challenges, while the main focus is on Crimea.