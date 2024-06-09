Guerrillas discovered a warehouse of equipment of the Russian army in the military unit of Tolyatti, Samara region.

What ATESH discovered during reconnaissance in Tolyatti

As noted, an agent of our movement among the Russian Armed Forces discovered equipment that the occupiers are preparing to send to Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction at the training ground in Tolyatti.

It is reported that dozens of self-propelled guns, trucks and tanks are stationed at the training ground.

Our agent conducts a comprehensive reconnaissance of this military unit, studying the placement of air defense systems and extracting the necessary documents, the post says.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation have problems with air defense installations

As ATESH notes, a serviceman from the air defense unit of the Russian Armed Forces reported malfunctions and ineffectiveness of complexes against Ukrainian long-range drones

One of the agents of the resistance movement from the air defense division notes that the leadership of the Russian Federation has started using the old "Kub" air defense systems, which are ineffective.

However, as noted in "ATESH", the problems are not limited only to outdated equipment, there are also problems with modern complexes.

Most of the operational air defense systems were sent to the "SVO" zone, and the ones in the rear cities remained faulty or worn out. As our agent says, 65-80% of all anti-aircraft missile systems have some malfunctions.

Also, the occupiers have a problem with the errors of air defense systems operators, who obviously did not receive proper training, and trained specialists die in the war in Ukraine.