ATESH discovered an arsenal of equipment in the military unit of the Russian army — photo

Guerrillas discovered a warehouse of equipment of the Russian army in the military unit of Tolyatti, Samara region.
Points of attention
- According to intelligence, the occupiers are preparing equipment to be sent to the Kharkiv direction in Ukraine.
- Problems with air defense installations in the military units of the Russian Federation: old air defense systems and problems with modern complexes.
- Up to 80% of anti-aircraft missile systems in the occupied territory have various malfunctions.
What ATESH discovered during reconnaissance in Tolyatti
As noted, an agent of our movement among the Russian Armed Forces discovered equipment that the occupiers are preparing to send to Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction at the training ground in Tolyatti.
It is reported that dozens of self-propelled guns, trucks and tanks are stationed at the training ground.
The occupiers of the Russian Federation have problems with air defense installations
As ATESH notes, a serviceman from the air defense unit of the Russian Armed Forces reported malfunctions and ineffectiveness of complexes against Ukrainian long-range drones
One of the agents of the resistance movement from the air defense division notes that the leadership of the Russian Federation has started using the old "Kub" air defense systems, which are ineffective.
However, as noted in "ATESH", the problems are not limited only to outdated equipment, there are also problems with modern complexes.
Most of the operational air defense systems were sent to the "SVO" zone, and the ones in the rear cities remained faulty or worn out. As our agent says, 65-80% of all anti-aircraft missile systems have some malfunctions.
Also, the occupiers have a problem with the errors of air defense systems operators, who obviously did not receive proper training, and trained specialists die in the war in Ukraine.
