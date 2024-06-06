Russians redeploy air defence systems from Mariupol to Crimea, ATESH movement says

The partisans recorded the movement of the invaders' positions in Mariupol. In addition, the occupiers began to transfer air defence systems to Crimea.
Points of attention
- Russian troops are moving air defence systems from Mariupol to Crimea.
- Partisans record the active relocation of the occupiers in Mariupol.
- In 2014, Russian invaders seized Crimea and were bringing their air defence systems to the peninsula.
- The Ukrainian Defence Forces leave the opportunity to strike enemy targets in Crimea, including air defence systems.
- The occupiers are building barriers to protect their air defence systems in Crimea.
What is known about the transfer of air defence from Mariupol to Crimea
After the successful strikes in Donetsk and Luhansk, the partisans record the active redeployment of the occupiers.
According to available information, installations that ensured the protection of Mariupol's airspace were also flown to Crimea.
What is known about Russian air defence in Crimea
Russian troops seized Crimea in 2014. After that, the invaders began to bring their air defence systems to the peninsula, turning this captured part of the territory of Ukraine into a significant and vital military hub.
In this context, the peninsula acquired even greater importance for the Russians after the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
At the same time, the Ukrainian defence forces, knowing about the "supertask" of Crimea for Russia, do not lose the opportunity to strike at military facilities and places where the enemy's equipment and staffing are concentrated; air defence is no exception.
The other day, the media reported that the partisans tracked the movement of air defence systems by the Russians to protect the bridge that connects the occupied Crimea with Russia. In addition, on May 13, the Russian air defence base on Mount Ai-Petri in Crimea came under attack.
Today, it became known that the occupiers began to build a barricade to hide their anti-aircraft defence in Crimea.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-