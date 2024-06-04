Russians increased its combat aviation activity at Simferopol airport, ATESH movement says

Partisans recorded an increase in the activity of the Russian army at Zavodskoye airport in occupied Simferopol.
The Russians began to use the abandoned airport for military purposes
As the partisans point out, against the backdrop of fear of possible drone attacks, the occupiers raise combat aircraft into the air throughout the day.
The number of equipment and personnel of the Russian occupying forces on the territory of the airport also increased.
What is happening in Crimea
The Russians began evacuating their military personnel from Janka and actively restoring airfields in the peninsula's interior.
As the partisans point out, various units of the Russian Armed Forces report that Russian troops have begun evacuating part of their personnel with Dzhanka.
At the same time, the restoration and modernisation of airfields in the depths of Crimea, such as Kirovskoe (in the Feodosia region) and Bagerove (in the Kerch region), has begun at an active pace.
The movement emphasises that the actions of the occupiers indicate their desire to disperse their troops and equipment in Crimea on the eve of new successful attacks by the Armed Forces.
