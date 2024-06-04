Russians increased its combat aviation activity at Simferopol airport, ATESH movement says
Ukraine
Aircraft
Source:  ATESH

Partisans recorded an increase in the activity of the Russian army at Zavodskoye airport in occupied Simferopol.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops stepped up operations at military airports on the occupied peninsula.
  • The occupiers began evacuating military personnel from Janka and restoring airfields in Crimea.
  • Despite their efforts, the Russians will not be able to quickly build shelters for their aircraft.
  • The actions of the occupiers testify to their desire to disperse the troops on the eve of new attacks by the Armed Forces.
  • Partisans continue to monitor the situation in Crimea and transmit important information.

The Russians began to use the abandoned airport for military purposes

As the partisans point out, against the backdrop of fear of possible drone attacks, the occupiers raise combat aircraft into the air throughout the day.

The number of equipment and personnel of the Russian occupying forces on the territory of the airport also increased.

Agents regularly monitor and transmit all necessary information. Regardless of the movement's efforts, they will not be able to escape, ATESH notes.

What is happening in Crimea

The Russians began evacuating their military personnel from Janka and actively restoring airfields in the peninsula's interior.

As the partisans point out, various units of the Russian Armed Forces report that Russian troops have begun evacuating part of their personnel with Dzhanka.

At the same time, the restoration and modernisation of airfields in the depths of Crimea, such as Kirovskoe (in the Feodosia region) and Bagerove (in the Kerch region), has begun at an active pace.

However, despite their best efforts, they will not soon be able to build closed shelters for their aircraft. The reason lies in the complex technological processes, the high cost of construction and significant time costs.

The movement emphasises that the actions of the occupiers indicate their desire to disperse their troops and equipment in Crimea on the eve of new successful attacks by the Armed Forces.

