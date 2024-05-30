ATESH in Mariupol has learned that the so-called "Primorsky District Department of the Mariupol Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR" was fatally poisoned by the occupiers. The Russian invaders are trying to conceal this information.
ATESH poisoned the occupiers in Mariupol
Partisans of ATESH clear Mariupol of rioters.
At the same time, our agents continue to monitor the movement of personnel and places of their accumulation in order to transfer the coordinates to the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
Agents of ATESH together with "Mariupol.Sprotyv" continue to clear the city of rashists. No one will hide or run away.
What is known about the explosions in Mariupol
On May 10, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk region.
He added that an ambulance had already arrived at the territory of the confectionery.
Later, Andriushchenko reported that there was another explosion in Mariupol.
Again:) Now — Prymorsky district of Mariupol or the Mariupol district. We are finding out, wrote the adviser of the mayor of Mariupol.
