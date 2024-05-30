ATESH agents "treated" occupiers in Mariupol with poisoned alcohol

ATESH in Mariupol has learned that the so-called "Primorsky District Department of the Mariupol Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR" was fatally poisoned by the occupiers. The Russian invaders are trying to conceal this information.

Due to the depression against the backdrop of heavy losses and constant fear of the arrival of the invaders, the occupiers began to consume alcoholic beverages, mostly locally produced, which are given to them as "humanitarian aid" even more diligently. Thanks to their love for vodka, we managed to reduce the number of rashists (Russian fascism — Ed.) in the city by 4 people, including several officers.

At the same time, our agents continue to monitor the movement of personnel and places of their accumulation in order to transfer the coordinates to the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Agents of ATESH together with "Mariupol.Sprotyv" continue to clear the city of rashists. No one will hide or run away.

What is known about the explosions in Mariupol

On May 10, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk region.

A hit in the square of Metallurgiv Ave. At Metropolitska str., and Nilsen str. The epicentre is in a former confectionery factory, in the yard of which the occupiers have long been based. "They were based", wrote Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

He added that an ambulance had already arrived at the territory of the confectionery.

Later, Andriushchenko reported that there was another explosion in Mariupol.