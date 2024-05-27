Representatives of the "Atesh" partisan movement conducted a reconnaissance of a Russian oil refinery in the territory of the Stavropol Territory. The enterprise may become the target of Ukrainian drone attacks.

What is known about the refinery of the Russian Federation in the Stavropol Territory

Our agent studied the location of the refinery in the city of Svitlograd. According to the agent, the plant is actively functioning and oil is being transported every day, Atesh emphasizes. Share

The partisans add that the active work of the enterprise is evidenced by the numerous transportation of oil products and the shipment of tankers with oil and oil products by rail.

There is a huge amount of security on the territory, which constantly patrols the territory of the plant, even in hard-to-reach places, — Atesh emphasizes. Share

Most likely, this refinery provides the fuel needs of the Russian troops in the southeastern direction of the front.

What is known about the latest attacks by Ukrainian UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation

Russian mass media write that the UAV "fell" on a gas station in the city of Livna, Oryol region, damaging part of the facade.

Another drone, according to the Russians, also "fell" at the same station when operatives arrived there to eliminate the consequences.

According to the governor of the region Klychkov, this morning there was allegedly a "massive attack" on the Oryol region. During this attack, a UAV "fell down" on the territory of a gas station in the city of Livna.

According to the governor, part of the facade of the administrative building was damaged. Employees of operational services and the city administration arrived for "localization and elimination of consequences".

During their work, another UAV allegedly "fell" on the territory of the gas station. According to the governor's preliminary data, the driver of the 8th regional fire department allegedly died. According to the official, three more service employees were injured.