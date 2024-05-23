Russia claims drones attacked refinery in Russian Tatarstan — video
Russia claims drones attacked refinery in Russian Tatarstan — video

Refinery
Source:  online.ua

The Russians announced a drone attack on the oil refining enterprises "Taneko" and Taif-NK in Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan.

What is known about explosions in Tatarstan?

According to Russian media, drones attacked the city of Nizhnekamsk in the Republic of Tatarstan.

In particular, the evacuation of employees of the Kazan chemical enterprise "Orgsintez" was reported.

In addition, drones were spotted over oil refining enterprises "Taneko" and Taif-NK in Nizhnekamsk.

Also, on May 23, in the village of Hlybokiy, Krasnodar Territory, drones attacked the territory of military unit 41003, which belonged to Russian Air Forces. After the attack, a fire broke out, and the victims were unknown.

Open data shows this military unit belongs to the 818th separate radio engineering centre.

Previous drone attacks in Russian Tatarstan

On the night of April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, Taneko, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine.

Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day.

CNN noted that Ukraine began using drones equipped with artificial intelligence to strike oil refineries.

According to Reuters, the drone attack on the refinery in Tatarstan became one of the largest operations in Ukraine.

British intelligence said the recent attacks knocked out at least 10% of Russian oil refinery capacity. At the same time, according to the UK Ministry of Defence, Russia is unlikely to be able to protect all refineries from Ukrainian attacks.

