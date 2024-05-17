Drones of DIU and SSU hit Russian military facilities in Novorossiysk and Sevastopol — sources
Category
Events
Publication date

Drones of DIU and SSU hit Russian military facilities in Novorossiysk and Sevastopol — sources

Fire
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On 17 May, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), struck a number of Russian military facilities in Novorossiysk and Sevastopol, according to online.ua's sources in the special services.

Large-scale drone attack by the DIU and SSU on May 17: what is known

On 17 May, as a result of joint actions by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a number of military facilities of the aggressor state in Novorossiysk and temporarily occupied Sevastopol were struck. This was reported by online.ua's sources in the special services.

The target of a complex operation on the night of May 17 with the use of surface and aerial drones was ships and other vessels of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation at their bases, in particular in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk.

At the same time, other targets were hit as a result of the enemy's air defence and electronic warfare systems.

According to enemy intelligence, on 17 May, more than a hundred drones attacked the aggressor's military infrastructure.

All the drones used in the operation were Ukrainian-made, the sources said.

Largest drone attack on Novorossiysk: what is known

Novorossiysk suffered a large-scale drone attack that targeted the port and oil refinery.

UAVs hit at least 2 oil depots and 2 terminals in Novorossiysk, ASTRA Telegram channel writes.

As a result of the night attack on Novorossiysk, the "Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal" and the "Importpisheprom" terminal were damaged — in the latter, two fuel tanks were hit by drones.

In addition, according to Russian media, as a result of the attack there was an attack on the Gazprom oil depot in the village of Kirilovka and the Transnafta oil depot "Grushevaya Balka".

What is known about the consequences of the UAV attack on Sevastopol

According to Russian media, a large part of Sevastopol was cut off due to the fall of the wreckage of the UAV on a 330-kilowatt electrical substation.

According to the so-called head of the occupation administration of Sevastopol, Mykhail Razvozhaev, on the night of May 17, the Russian occupiers allegedly successfully repelled a mass attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the city.

Razvozhaev said that the Russian invaders managed to destroy dozens of UAVs and five unmanned boats.

Later, the pseudo-official said that after the drone attack, there were problems in the work of the Sevastopol substation, and according to preliminary estimates, it would take "about a day" for it to start working normally again.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Novorossiysk port and oil depot suffered from large-scale drone attack — video
Explosion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drone attack leads to power outage in Sevastopol, Crimea
Sevastopol
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UAVs hit 2 oil depots and 2 terminals in Novorossiysk — video
Fire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?