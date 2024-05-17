Drones of DIU and SSU hit Russian military facilities in Novorossiysk and Sevastopol — sources

On 17 May, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), struck a number of Russian military facilities in Novorossiysk and Sevastopol, according to online.ua's sources in the special services.

Large-scale drone attack by the DIU and SSU on May 17: what is known

On 17 May, as a result of joint actions by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a number of military facilities of the aggressor state in Novorossiysk and temporarily occupied Sevastopol were struck. This was reported by online.ua's sources in the special services.

The target of a complex operation on the night of May 17 with the use of surface and aerial drones was ships and other vessels of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation at their bases, in particular in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk.

At the same time, other targets were hit as a result of the enemy's air defence and electronic warfare systems. Share

According to enemy intelligence, on 17 May, more than a hundred drones attacked the aggressor's military infrastructure.

All the drones used in the operation were Ukrainian-made, the sources said.

Largest drone attack on Novorossiysk: what is known

Novorossiysk suffered a large-scale drone attack that targeted the port and oil refinery.

UAVs hit at least 2 oil depots and 2 terminals in Novorossiysk, ASTRA Telegram channel writes.

As a result of the night attack on Novorossiysk, the "Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal" and the "Importpisheprom" terminal were damaged — in the latter, two fuel tanks were hit by drones.

In addition, according to Russian media, as a result of the attack there was an attack on the Gazprom oil depot in the village of Kirilovka and the Transnafta oil depot "Grushevaya Balka".

What is known about the consequences of the UAV attack on Sevastopol

According to Russian media, a large part of Sevastopol was cut off due to the fall of the wreckage of the UAV on a 330-kilowatt electrical substation.

According to the so-called head of the occupation administration of Sevastopol, Mykhail Razvozhaev, on the night of May 17, the Russian occupiers allegedly successfully repelled a mass attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the city.

Razvozhaev said that the Russian invaders managed to destroy dozens of UAVs and five unmanned boats.