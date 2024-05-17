UAVs hit 2 oil depots and 2 terminals in Novorossiysk — video

On the night of May 17, Novorossiysk was massively attacked by drones. Local residents counted at least 33 drones and 35 explosions.

The largest drone attack on Novorossiysk: what is known

Novorossiysk came under a large-scale drone attack, which was directed at the port and refinery.

Local publications write that "it's a swarm, the drones are endless".

The drone strikes were effective, as it became known closer to the morning.

UAVs hit at least 2 oil depots and 2 terminals in Novorossiysk, ASTRA Telegram channel writes.

As a result of the night attack on Novorossiysk, the "Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal" and the "Importpisheprom" terminal were damaged — in the latter, drones hit two fuel tanks (the shelling of this terminal is in the first video).

In addition, according to ASTRA, the attack resulted in the hit of the Gazprom oil depot in the village of Kirilovka and the Transnafta oil depot "Grushevaya Balka". There are no casualties.

Novorossiysk was again attacked by drones

On the night of May 17, residents of Novorossiysk reported that they heard more than 35 explosions in the city. The moments of the attack were caught on video.

The governor officially announced the "unsuccessful attack attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and the downing of 10 UAVs. "Military" confirmed the explosions.

At night, residents reported that the port had been cut off. The deputy mayor forbade residents to leave their homes early in the morning, traffic was also blocked in the city and public transport was not working.