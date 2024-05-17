Novorossiysk port and oil depot suffered from large-scale drone attack — video

On the night of 17 May, explosions were heard in Novorossiysk in the Russian Krasnodar Krai region following an attack by drones.

Large-scale drone attack took place in Novorossiysk

Throughout the night, explosions rang out in the city, especially in the area of the local port.

Around three in the morning, residents of Novorossiysk began posting about the explosions in public. The city began to lose electricity en masse.

Footage of nighttime explosions in Novorossiysk was released online, and the video also shows flashes in the sky and traces of fire.

Later, Russian media reported that the port had also been de-energised.

At 4:30 a.m., the authorities of the Krasnodar Krai region reported that the night attack on Novorossiysk was "unsuccessful".

According to local governor Veniamin Kondratiev, more than 10 drones were allegedly "suppressed" by air defence forces, and local fires broke out due to the fall of UAV debris. He says there are no casualties.

At the same time, the Russian propaganda media say that the Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal and the Transnafta terminal were hit by drones.

At 5:55 a.m., it became known that in Novorossiysk that night, local residents counted 33 drones and more than 35 explosions. This is how the press "reacted" to the statement of the governor of the Krasnodar region about the "suppression" of 10 drones by air defence forces.

The network also reports that in addition to the port in Novorossiysk, drones also struck an oil depot and a railway station in the Krasnodar Krai region. Share

The centre of the city was closed to traffic in the city after the night attack.

On the morning of May 17, it became known that in the city of Novorossiysk, public transport is not working after the drone attack, the local authorities have also canceled classes in educational institutions, and traffic on some streets has been blocked.

Explosions in Novorossiysk: what is known

In this city in the Krasnodar Krai region, explosions at various objects due to drone attacks are not the first time.

For example, it was previously reported that on the night of August 4 last year, the Russian port city of Novorossiysk was attacked by naval drones. The first explosions occurred around one o'clock in the morning in the district of Southern Ozereyevka, and the second series of explosions occurred a few hours later in Myshako.

It was in Novorossiysk last August that the Defence Forces conducted a successful special operation as a result of which the large landing ship of the Russian Federation "Olenegorsky Gornyak" was attacked.