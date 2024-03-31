Russia is trying to protect the port in Novorossiysk after Ukrainian strikes on Sevastopol

British intelligence has revealed how Russia is trying to protect its facilities in the port of Novorossiysk from attacks by Ukraine.

Russia installs barges to protect the fleet in the Black Sea

A published satellite image of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk shows that it is now partially blocked by barges to reduce the likelihood of a breakthrough by Ukrainian surface drones.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 31 March 2024.



Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 31 March 2024.

Intelligence reminds us that after a series of successful attacks by Ukraine on the port of Sevastopol, Novorossiysk has become critically important for the protection of the most valuable assets of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The agency noted that the former commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov, was replaced after Ukraine succeeded in using surface drones against Russian targets both at sea and in port.

His successor, Vice Admiral Serhiy Pinchuk, probably tried to increase the chances of survival of Russian ships by taking additional preventive and defensive measures, including narrowing the passage to the port facilities, the intelligence added. Share

The occupiers of the Russian Federation are also trying to protect the bay of Sevastopol from the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Crimea

As the partisans of the ATESH movement note, these efforts intensified after the strikes by the Defense Forces with cruise missiles and naval drones on the Yamal and Azov military bases.

Currently, the command of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia is blocking the passage of boats and putting up new barriers at the sea entrance to the bay. Pro-Ukrainian Crimeans are watching the situation.

We will remind On March 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced a successful missile attack on Russian military facilities in occupied Sevastopol.

Several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the main communications center, as well as large amphibious ships "Yamal" (156) and "Azov" (151) came under the powerful blows of Ukrainian forces.

According to the data of the OSINTtechnical project, he has information about at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles that hit the main communications center of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.