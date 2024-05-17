Drone attack leads to power outage in Sevastopol, Crimea

A large part of Russian-occupied Sevastopol in Crimea was cut off as a result of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

What is known about the consequences of the UAV attack on Sevastopol

According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, a large part of Sevastopol was cut off from power due to the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle hitting a 330-kilowatt power substation.

According to the so-called head of the occupation administration of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, on the night of 17 May, the Russian occupiers allegedly successfully repelled a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the city.

Razvozhaev said that the Russian invaders managed to destroy dozens of UAVs and five unmanned boats.

Later, the pseudo-official said that after the drone attack, there were problems in the work of the Sevastopol substation, and according to preliminary estimates, it would take "about a day" for it to start working normally again.

While the restoration works are ongoing, the city will not be able to receive a sufficient amount of energy. Accordingly, there will be point blackouts... In connection with the current situation, I have made a decision to cancel classes in all schools, institutions of secondary vocational education and kindergartens,’ Razvozhaev added. Share

What is known about other consequences of the massive attack on Crimea

It is noted that the sounds of shooting and explosions were heard in Sevastopol that night.

Propaganda media write about the work of air defence in this city and about an alleged drone attack. And the Russian invaders, in particular, are trying to shoot down these drones with the help of small arms.

Closer to midnight in the Crimea, the sounds of explosions were reported in the Dzhankoy district. In particular, the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" writes about this with reference to subscribers.

Later it became known that the power went out in Balaclava, although the street lights are on.

The network suggests that the Balaklava power station may be the target of an attack.