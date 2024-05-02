Photo shows warehouse of anti-aircraft missiles found by ATESH guerrillas

ATESH guerrillas discovered an anti-aircraft missile depot in Sevastopol, continuing to reconnoiter the military equipment of the Russian occupiers in Crimea.

What ATESH found in Sevastopol

According to the guerrillas, they reconnoitered the military equipment park and missile weapons depot of the 12th anti-aircraft regiment of the 31st Air Defence Division.

Coordinates: 44.5171832 33.4875704.

We studied the patrol schedule, weaknesses in the unit's security and surveillance cameras. These depots are a priority target. After all, due to the lack of missiles, their air defence system will become ineffective, ATESH reports.

Russian military intensifies construction of defensive fortifications throughout Crimea

Earlier, the guerrillas reported that the Russian military had intensified the construction of fortifications throughout Crimea, including along the coastline, on the administrative border with Kherson region and in the centre of the peninsula.

Agents of the movement have discovered new trenches and also report that the occupiers are strengthening old trenches and enhancing the protection of logistics facilities in Crimea.

According to the guerrillas, this is happening against the backdrop of military and financial assistance to Ukraine from its allies.