Analysts reveal Russian air defence problems amid attacks on oil refineries

Analysts at Defence Express point out that Ukrainian UAV attacks on the Ryazan region oil refinery demonstrate Russia's inability to defend the region with air defence systems.

The analysts remind that the damage to the Dyagilevo airbase last year is also further evidence of this.

The authors of the article point out that the direct distance to the Ryazan refinery from the Ukrainian border is more than 450 km.

But despite the distance and the possibility of methodical strikes, the main marker of the real situation is the fact that the Dyagilevo airbase is located in Ryazan, the article emphasises.

Analysts note that this airbase is home to the Centre for Combat Use and Training of Personnel, the 203rd Air Refueling Regiment, and Tu-22M3s.

However, after some of these long-range bombers were hit by a converted Tu-141 Strizh in September 2023, Russia most likely withdrew them from the airbase, the publication says.

In addition, it is known that this airfield is also used by the 360th Aircraft Repair Plant, which specialises in Tu-22M3, Tu-95MS and Il-76 aircraft and vehicles based on it.

That is, the refinery itself, as well as other facilities in Ryazan, are strategic for Russia. However, despite Ukraine's methodical strikes, Russia has not been able to implement a reliable air defence, the analysts conclude.

What is known about Ukrainian UAV attacks on oil refineries in the Ryazan and Voronezh regions

On the night of 1 May, the Ryazan Oil Refinery and a refinery in the Voronezh region were attacked by drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The attack was first reported by the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, and the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev.

According to local residents, the drones hit the refinery around 3 am. At first, people heard a loud buzz, and then two explosions.

The Russian authorities are still hiding the number of UAVs that flew to the enemy refineries, but continue to assure that some of them were shot down.

It is worth noting that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is controlled by Rosneft. Most of the refined products are exported.