Analysts reveal Russian air defence problems amid attacks on oil refineries

Analysts at Defence Express point out that Ukrainian UAV attacks on the Ryazan region oil refinery demonstrate Russia's inability to defend the region with air defence systems.
Russia is unable to protect strategic objects in the Ryazan region from UAV attacks
The analysts remind that the damage to the Dyagilevo airbase last year is also further evidence of this.
The authors of the article point out that the direct distance to the Ryazan refinery from the Ukrainian border is more than 450 km.
Analysts note that this airbase is home to the Centre for Combat Use and Training of Personnel, the 203rd Air Refueling Regiment, and Tu-22M3s.
In addition, it is known that this airfield is also used by the 360th Aircraft Repair Plant, which specialises in Tu-22M3, Tu-95MS and Il-76 aircraft and vehicles based on it.
What is known about Ukrainian UAV attacks on oil refineries in the Ryazan and Voronezh regions
On the night of 1 May, the Ryazan Oil Refinery and a refinery in the Voronezh region were attacked by drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
The attack was first reported by the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, and the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev.
According to local residents, the drones hit the refinery around 3 am. At first, people heard a loud buzz, and then two explosions.
The Russian authorities are still hiding the number of UAVs that flew to the enemy refineries, but continue to assure that some of them were shot down.
It is worth noting that the Ryazan Oil Refinery is controlled by Rosneft. Most of the refined products are exported.
Moreover, it is stated that it is the third largest refinery among Russian refineries, which can process more than 17 million tonnes of oil per year.
