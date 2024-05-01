Chernyk: Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries create problems for Kremlin

According to a military expert, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Petro Chernyk, Ukrainian UAV attacks on oil refineries in Russia may affect the occupation army's military operations in Ukraine.
How attacks on Russian refineries affect the situation at the front
Chernyk emphasised that attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian refineries create three problems for the Kremlin at once.
According to him, a large number of Ukrainian UAVs are capable of hitting strategic targets on the territory of the aggressor country.
What is known about the results of the latest drone attacks by the DIU and the SSU on Russian refineries
According to journalists of the RBC-Ukraine media outlet, citing representatives of the special services, the drone attack on the refinery in the Ryazan region was carried out by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).
According to eyewitnesses, the attack happened around 3 am. A rumble was reportedly heard, followed by several explosions.
