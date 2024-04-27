SBU drones attacked a military airfield and two refineries in the Kuban of the Russian Federation — source

On April 27, the SBU and the Defense Forces attacked the "Kushchevska" military airfield, as well as the Ilsky and Slovyansk refineries in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

SBU drones attacked the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation

As the sources noted, on the night of April 27, "cotton" visited the military airfield "Kushchevsk" and the Ilsky and Slovyansky refineries. Objects were attacked by SBU drones.

Dozens of military aircraft, radars and enemy EW devices were stationed there.

In addition, the SBU drones hit the rectification and atmospheric columns of the Ilya and Slavyansk refineries in the Kuban. These are the key technological facilities of factories. According to the sources, after the hits, fires and evacuation of personnel started at the airfield and oil refinery

The SBU continues to effectively target military and infrastructure facilities behind enemy lines, reducing Russia's potential for waging war. "Cotton" is on fire in the terrorist countries and will be burned, said the informed source. Share

It is worth noting that the Ilskyi and Slovyanskyi oil refineries have already been attacked by Ukrainian defenders before.

What is known about the mass drone attack on the Russian Federation on April 27

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the shooting down of 68 Ukrainian drones over its territory, including 66 over the Krasnodar Territory.

Explosions rang out in several areas, hits and a fire were recorded at the oil refinery LLC "Slovyansk EKO" near the city of Slovyansk-on-Kuban. This refinery processes 3 million tons of oil per year.

The head of the Slovyansk district of the Krasnodar region, Roman Siniagovskyi, noted that the plant in Slovyansk-na-Kuban was hit. He says there were 9 attacks on the tank farm and the distillation column.

The network also reported on an attack on a military airfield in the Kuban. The Russians noted that planes could be damaged as a result of the attack.