Around 07:00, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular means of air defense over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, the post says. Share

What is known about attacks on Russian refineries

In recent weeks, Ukraine has increasingly attacked Russian refineries with drones, which, among other things, supply fuel to the Russian military.

The goal was also to cut export revenues, which the Kremlin uses to finance the war.

On the night of April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, Taneko, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine. Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day.

CNN notes that Ukraine began using drones equipped with artificial intelligence to strike oil refineries.

According to Reuters, the drone attack on the refinery in Tatarstan became one of the largest operations in Ukraine.

British intelligence said the recent attacks knocked out at least 10% of Russian oil refinery capacity. At the same time, according to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia is unlikely to be able to protect all refineries from Ukrainian attacks.