DIU confirms drone attack on training aviation centre in Russian Voronezh region

DIU disclosed the details of the attack on the training aviation centre in Russia

Yes, the aircraft factory. This is what we can ascertain from various sources. There was a rumble, we can also confirm. We will not reveal the details, but according to preliminary information, the main production facilities of the enterprise were affected. Andriy Yusov DIU representative

Earlier, Russian mass media reported that two drones attacked the Chkalov aviation training centre in Borysoglebsk.

According to reports, the first drone crashed into the facade of the building at the level of the 4th floor around three in the morning. An hour later, the second drone also got there.

An educational aviation center for pilot training is located in Borysoglebsk, Voronezh region. The center is the second school of Russian pilots, which was founded in 1922. It is known from open sources that the flight crew of the front-line bomber and attack aircraft of the Russian Federation is trained there. In 2012, a training aviation base was also opened in Borysoglebsk.

The governor of the Voronezh region stated that one drone was allegedly shot down.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the downing of four drones over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, as well as missiles over the Black Sea.