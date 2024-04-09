Russia claims drones attacked aviation center in Russian Voronezh region

Russians complain about drone attacks in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions. The occupiers also reported about the downed Neptune missile near the coast of Crimea.

What is known about blasts in the territory of the Russian Federation?

According to residents of Borysoglebsk, Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, the attack on the city took place around 4 am.

Two drones attacked the Chkalov aviation training center in Borysoglebsk.

According to Russian media, the first drone crashed into the facade of the building at the level of the 4th floor around three in the morning. An hour later, the second drone also got there.

The Russians claim that there were no casualties. The explosions damaged the educational centre's facade and glazing.

Instead, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has already reported the downed drones. There, in particular, it was noted that four unmanned aerial vehicles (2 UAVs) and a missile were destroyed using air defence over the territories of Bilhorod (2 UAVs) and Voronezh (2 UAVs) regions, and a missile was destroyed over the Black Sea near the coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

What is known about other incidents on the territory of Russia

In the Kaliningrad region, a large-scale fire broke out on the missile ship of the criminal army of the Russian Federation "Serpukhov".

It is noted that due to a large-scale fire, the ship received significant damage.

According to journalists, citing sources in the Ukrainian special services, the fire on the ship occurred on April 7. It is emphasized that this is a small missile ship of project 21631, "Buyan-M," the fifth ship in this series.

It was a successful DIU operation. The ship is out of order for a long time, the interlocutors emphasise.