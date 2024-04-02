Russia claims drones attacked military enterprises in Tatarstan

Russia announced that on April 2, Ukrainian drones attacked enterprises in the Republic of Tatarstan, which is in the Russian Federation, for the first time. They are located more than 1,200 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

In Tatarstan, drones attacked drone production enterprises

The president of the republic, Rustam Minikhanov, said that an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles was carried out on enterprises of Tatarstan in the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk.

According to him, there are no serious damages, and the technological process of the enterprises is allegedly not disturbed.

The explosions were heard in the special economic zone "Alabuga", where industrial and production enterprises are located.

According to the US, Alabuga contracts with the Russian military to assemble Shahed drones. The US Treasury has predicted that this special economic zone will increase production to produce thousands of drones by 2025. "Alabuga" belongs to the government of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Allegedly, as a result of the attack, a factory and a dormitory were damaged. Previously, there are five victims.

It should be noted that the distance from the Ukrainian border to Yelabuga is 1,593 km by road and 1,237 km by direct route.

What is known about long-range drones in service with the Ukrainian military

According to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine has increased the production and use of long-range drones by more than 1,000 km.

Most of the drones that attacked Russian refineries have a range of 700 to 1,000 km, but now there are models that can fly over 1,000 km, the minister emphasised. Share

In his opinion, the outcome of Russia's criminal war against Ukraine will depend on the development of long-range and high-tech UAVs.