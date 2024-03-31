Russia is unable to protect its refineries Ukrainian drones attacks due to a lack of anti-aircraft defense

Recent successful attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries show the inability of the Russian Armed Forces to counter these threats.

Guerrillas record Russia's inability to protect its refineries

As ATESH notes, long-range Ukrainian drones demonstrated their effectiveness and superiority during attacks from refineries on the territory of Russia.

They were able to prove the helplessness of Russia's air defense and the defenselessness of cities against possible further attacks, the partisans noted.

In addition, an agent from the air defense unit provided information about the great difficulties with covering cities in Russia with S-300/S-400 systems. This is due to the fact that almost all these systems are involved in the war against Ukraine.

Based on this information, we can assume that such problems may occur in other cities as well, - concluded ATESH.

The Russian Federation wants to protect its refineries from attacks by Ukrainian drones using EW systems

As ATESH notes, for the refinery they are purchasing electronic warfare systems against long-range Ukrainian drones.

The main choice fell on mobile complexes of the Shpak type. These EW systems are actively used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

Map of affected and still existing Russian refineries (photo — t.me/operativnoZSU)

As is well known, EW systems are unable to intercept all types of drones. There is information that some factories already had such systems at the time of the attacks, but they did not help them. It is assumed that Ukrainian drones use advanced technologies, which makes them more difficult to detect and intercept, say the partisans.

In addition to the purchase of new EW systems, enterprises are strengthening tanks with sandbags. Camouflage nets are also used, and lighting is turned off at night.