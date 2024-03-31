Russia is unable to protect its refineries Ukrainian drones attacks due to a lack of anti-aircraft defense

Recent successful attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries show the inability of the Russian Armed Forces to counter these threats.
Guerrillas record Russia's inability to protect its refineries
As ATESH notes, long-range Ukrainian drones demonstrated their effectiveness and superiority during attacks from refineries on the territory of Russia.
In addition, an agent from the air defense unit provided information about the great difficulties with covering cities in Russia with S-300/S-400 systems. This is due to the fact that almost all these systems are involved in the war against Ukraine.
The Russian Federation wants to protect its refineries from attacks by Ukrainian drones using EW systems
As ATESH notes, for the refinery they are purchasing electronic warfare systems against long-range Ukrainian drones.
The main choice fell on mobile complexes of the Shpak type. These EW systems are actively used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.
In addition to the purchase of new EW systems, enterprises are strengthening tanks with sandbags. Camouflage nets are also used, and lighting is turned off at night.
