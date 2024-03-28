Journalists of the American publication The Hill call the US President Joe Biden's administration's position regarding the appeal to Ukraine not to attack refineries on the territory of the Russian Federation a false and absurd one.
Why the White House's appeal to Ukraine regarding the attacks on the Russian oil refinery is absurd
The material's authors call the White House's terrible position, which puts gasoline's price above sovereignty and human lives in Ukraine.
Journalists shamed Biden for his position on Ukraine
At the same time, the publication notes that representatives of the Biden administration did not condemn the recent massive missile attacks by the Russian army on civilian and strategic energy facilities in Ukraine.
And Biden, as before, continues to keep the most important weapons and ammunition that Ukraine needs to fight and win the war.
Journalists emphasise that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of ending the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine.
At the same time, the USA and NATO demonstrate their inability to provide Ukraine with everything it needs.
Ukraine now faces a choice: win or die, and due to the depletion of ammunition for close combat, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forced to strike strategic targets to weaken Russia.
