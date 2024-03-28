US makes a mistake banning Ukraine from striking Russian oil refineries
US makes a mistake banning Ukraine from striking Russian oil refineries

An explosion at a refinery in the Samara region
Source:  The Hill

Journalists of the American publication The Hill call the US President Joe Biden's administration's position regarding the appeal to Ukraine not to attack refineries on the territory of the Russian Federation a false and absurd one.

Why the White House's appeal to Ukraine regarding the attacks on the Russian oil refinery is absurd

During World War II, the Allies began bombing Nazi Germany's oil refineries in 1942 and continued to do so with renewed vigor until the end of the war in May 1945. This was key to winning the war, as it disrupted the Germans' ability to refuel tanks, fighters, bombers, armored vehicles and supply trucks. In order to win the war, Ukraine must also reduce the Kremlin's ability to supply troops with ammunition and weapons to the front lines in Donbas and the Crimean peninsula, the article notes.

The material's authors call the White House's terrible position, which puts gasoline's price above sovereignty and human lives in Ukraine.

Biden's success in the elections in November cannot be considered more important than saving the lives of Ukrainians, the journalists of the publication emphasize.

Journalists shamed Biden for his position on Ukraine

At the same time, the publication notes that representatives of the Biden administration did not condemn the recent massive missile attacks by the Russian army on civilian and strategic energy facilities in Ukraine.

And Biden, as before, continues to keep the most important weapons and ammunition that Ukraine needs to fight and win the war.

Zelenskyy is resisting with what he has — drones. And he hits Russia in the sore spot, in the wallet. He attacks the Kremlin's global means of financing Putin's war, the authors of the material emphasise.

Journalists emphasise that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of ending the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the USA and NATO demonstrate their inability to provide Ukraine with everything it needs.

There is still no plan to defeat Russia. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin opened the 20th conference of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Ramstein with the statement: "The United States and this coalition will not allow Ukraine to fail." But this will happen if they do not provide the weapons necessary for the defeat and violent expulsion of the Russian military from Ukraine. Defensive weapons will not cope with this task, the authors of the material warn.

Ukraine now faces a choice: win or die, and due to the depletion of ammunition for close combat, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forced to strike strategic targets to weaken Russia.

There is no effective response in the West. Ukraine has it, but the White House does not like it. Washington and Brussels need to start making more informed decisions, because Putin is not going to give up, the journalists emphasise.

