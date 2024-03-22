According to the Financial Times, the US recently called on Ukraine to stop attacking Russian refineries because, they say, this could increase world oil prices. Ukrainian expert on international energy and security relations and the president of the "Strategy XXI" Center for Global Studies Mykhailo Gonchar harshly criticised the USA's position.

Strikes on Russia's refineries. What is wrong with the US demand for Ukraine

Earlier, the Financial Times learned from its insiders that Washington has repeatedly warned the leadership of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) about this matter.

Moreover, one of the journalists' anonymous sources assures that "the White House is increasingly disappointed by the brazen attacks of Ukrainian drones."

Mykhailo Gonchar commented on this situation.

They [US - Ed.] are trying to turn arrows on us to cover up their weakness. The weakness is that the American soldiers could not cope with the Houthis, who drove the oil traffic from the Persian Gulf to a longer and more expensive route around Africa. Disillusioned with a third Obama-like presidency in the White House, the Saudis prefer to play with the Russians on price escalation and reduce oil exports, pushing up prices. Mykhailo Gonchar President of the "Strategy XXI" Center for Global Studies

He notes that the US strategic oil reserves have decreased somewhat, and market players always try to accelerate the price of selling the resources to better fill the reserves.

What is important to understand is that gasoline prices on the domestic market in the US have increased (slightly, by the way, a few cents per gallon — ed.) primarily due to the fact that a number of American refineries are undergoing repairs.

US claims against Ukraine are groundless

According to Mykhailo Honchar, one cannot ignore the fact that American oil magnates have traditionally supported Republicans.

In addition, some of the owners of refineries may prematurely put them under repair to drive prices higher and contribute to the failure of Joe Biden's team in the elections.