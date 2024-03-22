US calls on Ukraine to stop attacking Russia's oil refineries

The Financial Times has learned from its insiders that the US authorities have asked Ukrainian forces to stop attacking Russian refineries because of the impact of these strikes on the global economy.

US is dissatisfied with Ukraine's attacks on the Russian oil refinery

According to the journalists' anonymous sources, "warnings from Washington were addressed to the SSU and DIU."

Official Washington is said to be worried that continued attacks on Russian refineries could seriously undermine the energy infrastructure the West relies on.

It is important to understand that, first of all, we are talking about the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline, through which Kazakh oil is delivered.

In 2022, the Russian authorities stopped his work for a short time.

Russia remains one of the world's largest energy exporters, despite Western sanctions. Oil prices have risen about 15% this year to $85 a barrel, sending fuel prices higher.

Ukraine's strikes on Russian refineries. What is essential to know

Over the past few months, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) began to strike oil refineries in Russia actively.

For example, recently, the largest refinery of "Rosneft" in Ryazan lost its capacity as a result of a powerful attack by Ukrainian drones.

According to the Russian Federation's authorities, the Oil Refinery suffered serious damage to two of the four primary oil processing units.