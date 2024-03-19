Russian oil refineries suffer 15 attacks during 2024: details

In 2024, there were 15 drone attacks on 13 oil refineries in 9 regions of the Russian Federation. Of them, 8 objects suffered significant damage.

Drones attacked 13 oil refineries of the Russian Federation

It is noted that the total installed capacity of the affected plants is 178 million tons per year, but only eight refineries with a combined installed capacity of 83 million tons per year suffered significant damage.

If we take into account only the reliably damaged primary oil processing facilities, the campaign of airstrikes has so far affected only 46 million tons per year of processing capacity, which corresponds to 14% of the entire capacity of the refinery and 17% of the oil processed in 2023, the message says. Share

What is known about attacks on refineries in Russia

It is worth noting that attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian refineries are becoming more and more systematic. So, on March 17, Ukrainian drones attacked as many as three oil refineries in the Samara region. We are talking about Rosneft plants.

From March 12 to 15, four large oil refineries of the Russian Federation were damaged.

March 12 — LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez, 800 km from the Ukrainian border.

March 13 — drones hit refineries in the Rostov and Ryazan regions. These plants account for more than 12% of Russian oil refining capacity.

On the night of March 14-15, drones hit an oil refinery in the Kaluga region.