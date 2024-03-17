In the Krasnodar region, an oil refinery caught fire after a UAV attack

On the night of March 17, a fire broke out at one of the factories in the city of Sloviansk-na-Kuban in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation as a result of a drone attack.

What is known about the fire at the refinery in the Krasnodar Territory

On the night of Sunday, March 17, local residents reported heavy explosions in Sloviansk-na-Kuban, Krasnodar Territory. According to preliminary data, the local oil refinery is on fire. The invaders write about the victims.

According to the report of the operative headquarters of the Krasnodar region, around three o'clock in the morning, several UAVs attacked the Slavyansk Refinery. "Officially" the Russians recorded the fall of one of the drones on the territory of the plant, which caused the fire. The Russians say in the video about at least seven explosions.

83 people and 25 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, including 50 people and 14 pieces of equipment from the Russian Ministry of Defense. Almost complete containment of the fire is reported.

As a result of the UAV attack on the refinery in Sloviansk-na-Kuban, one employee of the plant was injured. The head of the district reported that there is a local fire at the plant, but the main area of the fire has allegedly been eliminated. A meeting of the commission for prevention and elimination of emergency situations is also held.

One Russian resident died of a heart attack during the UAV attack. The occupiers did not report any other casualties as a result of the fire.

Attacks on oil refineries affected more than 10% of Russia's capacity

The Ryazan refinery, about 200 kilometers from Moscow, was struck at a capacity that gives Russia 17.1 million tonnes a year, or about 340,000 barrels a day.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is the main supplier of motor fuel for the capital regions of Russia.

The refinery became the second victim of the strikes, which over the past two days have damaged facilities that make up more than 10% of Russia's oil refining capacity.