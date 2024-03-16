Drones attacked two refineries in the Samara region of the Russian Federation — video

On March 16, two drones attacked the Novokuibyshiv and Syzran refineries in the Samara region.

What is known about the attack on the refinery in Russia

According to rosZMI, the drone attacked the territory of the plant in Syzran. There was a fire, the area is 500 square meters.

The attack happened at 6 a.m. local time. The first drone attacked the territory of the oil refinery in Syzran. A fire started there. Now the burning area is 500 square meters, the post says. Share

The drone also attacked the Novokuibyshiv Refinery. A fire also broke out there, which was extinguished by rescuers.

Drone attacks on Russian refineries

On the night of March 13, the SBU attacked three Russian oil refineries with drones — in Ryazan, Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod Oblast), and Kirishi (Leningrad Oblast).

On March 12, a drone attacked the Lukoil oil depot in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation. Half of the production stopped there. As you know, about 6% of all oil in the Russian Federation is processed there.

Bloomberg wrote that such attacks led to the shutdown of oil refineries in Russia, which together make up about 12% of the country's oil refining capacity.

Also On March 15, drones attacked an oil refinery in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation.