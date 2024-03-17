Drones of the SBU, SSO and Unmanned Systems Forces attacked an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia. It happened on the night of March 17.

What is known about the attack on the refinery in the Krasnodar Territory

As the media reports, this night the SBU, together with the Special Operations Forces and the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, used drones to operate another Russian oil refinery - Sloviansky.

We can already talk about a successful result — a large fire was recorded in the area of the atmospheric columns, which were the main target, the source writes. Share

The interlocutor adds that the SBU continues to implement a strategy to undermine the economic potential of the Russian Federation and reduce the flow of oil dollars that the enemy sends to the war.

In total, SBU drones have recently successfully attacked 12 oil refineries in Russia.

What is known about the fire at the refinery in the Krasnodar Territory

On the night of Sunday, March 17, local residents reported heavy explosions in Sloviansk-na-Kuban, Krasnodar Territory. According to preliminary data, the local oil refinery is on fire. The invaders write about the victims.

According to the report of the operative headquarters of the Krasnodar region, around three o'clock in the morning, several UAVs attacked the Slavyansk Refinery. "Officially" the Russians recorded the fall of one of the drones on the territory of the plant, which caused the fire. The Russians say in the video about at least seven explosions.

83 people and 25 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, including 50 people and 14 pieces of equipment from the Russian Ministry of Defense. Almost complete containment of the fire is reported.

As a result of the UAV attack on the refinery in Sloviansk-na-Kuban, one employee of the plant was injured. The head of the district reported that there is a local fire at the plant, but the main area of the fire has allegedly been eliminated. A meeting of the commission for prevention and elimination of emergency situations is also held.

During the UAV attack, one resident of Russia died of a heart attack. The occupiers did not report any other casualties as a result of the fire.