The spokesman of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, stated that the position of the United States of America regarding Ukrainian attacks on the territory of Russia has not changed.

It has always been our position since the outset of this war that we do not encourage or support Ukraine taking strikes outside its territory. Matthew Miller US State Department spokesman

Miller didn't respond to the question of whether the American side contacted Kyiv after the recent attack on the Russian oil refinery in the Samara region.

He added that the US position reflects their "longtime policy" and this was "clearly communicated" to Ukraine.

The US allegedly called on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian refineries

On March 22, the Financial Times published an article in which it was said that the official Washington allegedly asked Ukraine not to attack Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure,

In the US, they say, they are excited that this could provoke a sharp rise in energy prices and an even greater escalation at the front.

Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna said that oil refineries on the territory of Russia are legitimate targets of Ukraine from a military point of view.

She also noted that Ukraine is acting according to NATO standards in this case.

Ukraine's presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, denied information that the American authorities asked Kyiv to stop attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure.

According to him, no one is dictating to our country how to conduct a war with an aggressor.