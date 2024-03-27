Russia claims local power plant in Novocherkassk was struck again

In Russia, they report another attack on the Novocherkassk State District Power Plant (SDPP) in the Rostov region. This time, the Russians announced a missile attack.

What is known about the repeated attack of the Novocherkassk SDPP in the Russian Federation

According to Russian media, on March 25, near the Novocherkassk SDPP, the wreckage of two ballistic missiles allegedly shot down by the Russian air defence system was discovered.

It is reported that they were found 500 meters from Novocherkassk SDPP. There were no injuries or casualties.

On March 24, the Novocherkassk SDPP in the Rostov region was attacked by drones. A fire broke out, and power units were disabled.

Ukraine is increasingly attacking Russian refineries

What is essential to understand is that at least 14 attacks on enemy refineries have been carried out over the past three weeks:

March 17 — oil plant in Sloviansk-on-Kuban,

March 16 — Syzransky and Novokuybyshevsk refineries in the Samara region,

March 15 — Belgorod Refinery,

March 14 — Refinery in Ryazan,

March 13 — Refinery in Leningrad Oblast and Oil Products Plant in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast,

March 12 — Lukoil oil depot in Kstov, Nizhny Novgorod.

The other day, the Financial Times wrote that the US allegedly urged Ukraine to carry out these attacks because they could raise global oil prices and provoke retaliation.

Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna commented on this information at the Kyiv Security Forum. She noted that the corresponding goals on the Russian Federation's territory are absolutely legal from a military point of view. In addition, attacks on infrastructure of this type meet NATO standards.

The commander of US forces in Europe in 2014-2017, Ben Hodges, emphasises that Ukraine should ignore advice to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.