Russia claims drones attacked power plant in Novocherkassk, damaging two units
Russia claims drones attacked power plant in Novocherkassk, damaging two units

Drones attacked the Novocherkassk SDPP
Source:  online.ua

On the night of March 25, the explosions occurred on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia. Russian officials said drones attacked the power plant in Novocherkassk.

Drones attacked the Novocherkassk power plant: the first details

On the night of March 25, a fire broke out at the transformer substation of the Novocherkassk State District Power Plant (SDPP).

According to the latest data, two SDPP power units have been temporarily decommissioned.

This information has already been officially confirmed by the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev.

Tonight, a fire broke out at the transformer substation of Novocherkassk SDPP, which was quickly extinguished by the station's workers. There are no casualties. Due to the fire, the 330 kV high-voltage lines — Tyhoretska and Rostovska — were automatically disconnected. At present, energy supply to consumers has been restored. Two SDPP power units have been temporarily decommissioned, Golubev said in a statement.

Drones probably attacked a large power plant in the south of Russia.

According to residents, they heard the sounds of drones flying over the region, at least 10 of them.

Later, loud explosions began to ring out in the area of the Novocherkassk SDPP.

In the video, you can see explosions, after which the fire started.

Photo: Screenshot

Ukraine is increasingly attacking Russian refineries

What is essential to understand is that at least 14 attacks on enemy refineries have been carried out over the past three weeks:

  • March 17 — oil plant in Sloviansk-on-Kuban,

  • March 16 — Syzran and Novokuybyshevsk refineries in the Samara region,

  • March 15 — Belgorod Refinery,

  • March 14 — Refinery in Ryazan,

  • March 13 — Refinery in Leningrad Oblast and Oil Products Plant in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast,

  • March 12 — Lukoil oil depot in Kstov, Nizhny Novgorod.

