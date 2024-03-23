A fire at a refinery in the Samara region. First details and video

As reported by the Russian opposition Telegram channels, on the night of March 23, a powerful explosion rang out and a large-scale fire broke out at a refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

Another oil refinery is on fire in Russia. What is known about it

According to local residents, they heard an explosion at the Kuibyshev Refinery.

In addition, after that, a fire started, which still cannot be extinguished.

According to preliminary data, the enemy object was attacked by a drone.

Representatives of neither the Russian nor Ukrainian authorities have yet commented on this event.

It is important to understand that this plant is one of the main manufacturers and suppliers of jet fuel.

The US did not ask Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian refineries

On March 22, the Financial Times published an article in which it was said that the official Washington allegedly asked Ukraine not to attack Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure,

In the US, they say, they are worried that this could provoke a sharp rise in energy prices and an even greater escalation at the front.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna said that oil refineries on the territory of Russia are legitimate targets of Ukraine from a military point of view.

She also drew attention to the fact that in this case, Ukraine is acting according to NATO standards.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, denied information that the American authorities asked Kyiv to stop attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure.

According to him, no one is dictating to our country how it should conduct a war with an aggressor.