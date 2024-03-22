Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olga Stefanishyna, said that oil refineries on the territory of Russia are legitimate targets of Ukraine from a military point of view.
The Ukrainian government responds to US calls on Ukraine not to attack the Russian oil refinery
Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna noted at the "Kyiv Security Forum" that Ukraine understands these calls but that this is a legitimate goal for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Stefanishyna noted that the Ukrainian side responded to such calls by "achieving its goals" and conducting "very successful operations" on Russian territory. In particular, she emphasised that there are "statements by other officials that these are absolutely legal goals from a military point of view."
The minister also said that in the first month of the invasion of the Russian Federation, she spoke with the NATO headquarters and they said that the Alliance's standards are primarily to destroy the infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation, which makes it possible to bomb Ukrainian cities.
Why did the US call on Ukraine to stop attacks on oil refineries in Russia
The Financial Times has learned from its insiders that the American authorities have asked Ukrainian forces not to attack Russian oil refineries again.
Official Washington is said to be worried that continued attacks on Russian refineries could seriously undermine the energy infrastructure the West relies on.
It is important to understand that, first of all, we are talking about the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline, through which Kazakh oil is delivered.
Mykhailo Gonchar commented on this situation.
According to Mykhailo Honchar, one cannot ignore the fact that American oil magnates have traditionally supported Republicans.
In addition, it is quite possible that some of the owners of refineries will prematurely put them under repair in order to drive prices higher and contribute to the failure of Joe Biden's team in the elections.
Ukrainian intelligence notes that during the last two years of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, 12 attacks on large Russian oil refineries. At least nine of them this year were successfully carried out, as well as several attacks on terminals, warehouses and storage facilities.
