Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olga Stefanishyna, said that oil refineries on the territory of Russia are legitimate targets of Ukraine from a military point of view.

Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna noted at the "Kyiv Security Forum" that Ukraine understands these calls but that this is a legitimate goal for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We understand the appeals of American partners. At the same time, we fight with the capabilities, resources and practices that we have today. Other officials have also stated that these are absolutely legal goals from a military point of view. Olga Stefanishyna Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration

Stefanishyna noted that the Ukrainian side responded to such calls by "achieving its goals" and conducting "very successful operations" on Russian territory. In particular, she emphasised that there are "statements by other officials that these are absolutely legal goals from a military point of view."

The minister also said that in the first month of the invasion of the Russian Federation, she spoke with the NATO headquarters and they said that the Alliance's standards are primarily to destroy the infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation, which makes it possible to bomb Ukrainian cities.

We act in accordance with the best NATO standards, said the Deputy Prime Minister. Share

Why did the US call on Ukraine to stop attacks on oil refineries in Russia

The Financial Times has learned from its insiders that the American authorities have asked Ukrainian forces not to attack Russian oil refineries again.

Official Washington is said to be worried that continued attacks on Russian refineries could seriously undermine the energy infrastructure the West relies on.

It is important to understand that, first of all, we are talking about the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline, through which Kazakh oil is delivered.

Mykhailo Gonchar commented on this situation.

They are trying to turn around on us to cover up their weakness. The weakness is that the American soldiers can't cope with the Houthis, who drove the oil traffic from the Persian Gulf to a longer and more expensive route around Africa. The Saudis, disappointed by the third presidency of Obama-like people in the White House, prefer to play together with the Russians on price escalation and reduce the volume of oil exports, which pushes prices up, noted Mykhailo Honchar, President of the "Strategy XXI" Center for Global Studies. Share

According to Mykhailo Honchar, one cannot ignore the fact that American oil magnates have traditionally supported Republicans.

In addition, it is quite possible that some of the owners of refineries will prematurely put them under repair in order to drive prices higher and contribute to the failure of Joe Biden's team in the elections.