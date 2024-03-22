According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, the American authorities never asked Kyiv to stop attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure.

Podolyak commented on the scandalous information of the Western mass media

On March 22, the Financial Times published an article stating that official Washington had urged Ukrainian forces not to attack Russian refineries again because of the impact of these strikes on the global economy.

Mykhailo Podolyak emphasised that this is fictitious information.

According to him, after two years of full-scale war, no one will dictate to Ukraine the conditions for conducting this war.

Within the framework of international law, Ukraine can "degrease" Russian instruments of war. Fuel is a primary tool of warfare. Ukraine will destroy the fuel infrastructure. Mykhailo Podolyak Advisor to the OPU's head

He also drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team regularly strikes Ukraine's critical infrastructure with genocidal intent while Ukraine destroys the infrastructure of war.

Ukraine's strikes on Russian refineries. What is essential to know

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) began to actively attack oil refineries of the Russian Federation during the last few months.

Recently, it became known that the largest Rosneft refinery in Ryazan lost its capacity as a result of a powerful strike by Ukrainian drones.

In addition, it is said to have seriously damaged two of the four primary oil refineries.