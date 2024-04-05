Russia claims drones attacked airfields in Rostov, Saratov regions

The Russians announced a drone attack in several regions of the Russian Federation. Explosions rang out in Engels, where there is an airfield, in Kursk, Morozovsk and Yeisk.

What is known about drone attacks on military airfields of the Russian Federation

According to the governor of Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, more than 40 air targets were allegedly shot down over the Morozovsk district, and an electrical substation was damaged.

Local Telegram channels write that they attacked the airfield in Morozovsk — enemy Su-24, Su-24M, Su-34 bombers are based there.

Morozovsk is a military airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, located 3 km southwest of Morozovsk. The 559th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 1st Guards Mixed Aviation Division of the Russian Air Force (military unit 75392 of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation) is based at the airfield, which also houses Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 front-line bombers.

There were also explosions in Engels, where there is also an airfield, in Kursk and Yeysk (Krasnodar Territory).

There is a military air base in Engels. Tu-160 and Tu-95MS long-range strategic bombers, which struck Ukraine, are based there.

Also, more than 10 explosions rang out over Yeysk in the Krasnodar Territory, according to preliminary information, air defense is operating over the city, local publications write. Share

According to residents, the explosions occurred around 3 a.m. There were also sounds of gunshots in the area of the local airfield.

In addition to loud bangs, the sound of automatic rounds could also be heard near the local airfield and the Military Town.

There is a joint airfield in the city of Yeisk. The 570 aircraft repair plant of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation works under it. At this time, this airfield is strategically important, as the Russians use it for attacks on Ukraine's territory.

The Air Force destroyed more than 100 Russian military aircraft

As of April 2024, 118 aircraft belonging to the Russian occupiers, including two A-50 aircraft, have been damaged.

So, on March 2, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the eastern direction.

On the morning of March 1, the Defense Forces eliminated another enemy Su-34 fighter in the east.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ukrainian Air Force has managed to destroy 17 Russian aircraft:

one IL-22 transport plane,

12 Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Two Su-35 multipurpose fighters.

Two A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.