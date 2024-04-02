Ukraine struck a large-scale attack on the territory of Russia with the help of drones. In Tatarstan, the third largest Russian oil refinery, the production of "Shahed" was damaged.

New details of Ukraine's large-scale attack on the refinery in Tatarstan have become known

The publication of Reuters notes that Ukrainian drones attacked a refinery approximately 1,300 km from the front line, hitting the main facility that processes about 155,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Footage from the scene shows that the drone crashed into the CDU-7 primary oil refinery at the Taneko refinery. The installation accounts for about half of the total annual production capacity of the plant.

The strike was one of several in Tatarstan, a highly industrialized region southeast of Moscow.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters in Kyiv that Ukraine had struck a central Russian oil facility in Tatarstan to cut Russia's oil revenues.

The source also reported that Ukrainian-made drones struck the Shahediv factory, causing "significant damage."

Last year, the Washington Post reported that Russia was mass-producing drones at a factory in the Elabuga special economic zone.

What is known about Ukraine's attack on the refinery in Tatarstan

On the night of April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine.

It was the Taneko Refinery located in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day.

A Ukrainian long-range drone hit the primary oil processing facility at the Nizhnekamsk refinery, causing a fire.

This installation's capacity was 8 million tons of oil, which is 2.6% of the Russian Federation's total annual refining. In addition, this plant is one of the five largest refineries in the Russian Federation.

CNN notes that Ukraine began using drones equipped with artificial intelligence to strike oil refineries.