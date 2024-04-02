DIU blows up electric substation in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

On the night of April 2, in occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, Ukrainian scouts from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) blew up an electrical substation. Part of the city remained without electricity.

An electric substation was blown up in Sevastopol

As Suspilne reports, citing sources in the DIU, representatives of military intelligence blew up an electrical substation in occupied Sevastopol.

Local Telegram channels reported that Sevastopol residents heard explosions at night. After that, the light went out in one district.

Locals reported that on the morning of April 2, the light was "blinking," but there have been no more power outages.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, a stalwart of the occupiers and the city governor, said the power outage was caused by a technological violation at the district substation.

The so-called "Sevastopolenergo" at 07:48 published a statement that from 02:07 to 06:42 on April 2, there was a "technological violation in electrical networks".

Drone strikes on Russia

Also, on the night of April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine.

It was the Taneko Refinery located in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day.

The Russian authorities reported that the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, and production was allegedly not interrupted.

It is also reported that explosions were heard in the special economic zone "Alabuga" in Yelabuz, Tatarstan. There are industrial and production enterprises.

According to the US, Alabuga maintains a contract with the Russian military to assemble Shahed drones.

Reuters reports regarding a source in Ukrainian intelligence that as a result of an attack using Ukrainian-made drones, a military target in Tatarstan was caused "significant damage".