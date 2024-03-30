UK intelligence posts satellite images showing aftermath of AFU's Mar.24 attack on Sevastopol, Crimea

Intelligence analysts of the UK Ministry of Defence assessed the latest strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles against the objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea.

What is known about the aftermath of AFU's attacks on the Russian army's facilities in Crimea

It is noted that on March 24, the Air Force of Ukraine carried out several attacks on the objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in occupied Crimea.

In particular, one of the targets was the communication centre of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

British military intelligence found that one of the buildings had sustained significant damage, with a partially collapsed roof.

Two more buildings were also damaged as a result of the explosion.

At the same time, two large amphibious ships of the 775 project, tanks and the reconnaissance ship "Yuriy Ivanov," were also damaged by these strikes.

Due to strikes of this nature, higher value Russian vessels that normally use port infrastructure in Sevastopol have been forced to redeploy to alternative port facilities located further east. Despite Russia's attempts to limit its losses, Ukraine continues to demonstrate success in reducing the ability of the Black Sea Fleet to demonstrate power in the region, the British intelligence agency emphasises. Share

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 March 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/LUNXKX1nPb #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bqKWnZ1E8t — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 29, 2024

What is known about the prospects of Ukraine receiving ATACMS missiles from the USA

The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Army, General Charles Q.Brown, noted that the risks of aggravation of the situation in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine in the event of the provision of long-range ATACMS missiles to Kyiv have significantly decreased.

However, Brown did'’t deny or confirm US intentions to provide Ukraine with these missiles.