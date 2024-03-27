ATESH movement says Russia trying to protect Sevastopol Bay from AFU attacks in occupied Crimea

The Russian military is trying to protect the bay of Sevastopol from the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Partisans learned how Russia is trying to protect Sevastopol Bay

The partisans of the ATESH movement point out that these efforts intensified after the strikes by the Defence Forces with cruise missiles and naval drones on the Yamal and Azov air defence complexes.

Currently, the Russian Black Sea Fleet command is blocking the passage of boats and putting up new barriers at the sea entrance to the bay. Pro-Ukrainian Crimeans are watching the situation.

The occupiers are also trying to limit access to the 91st berth.

The Crimean Wind group helps monitor the situation in the bay. We continue to constantly monitor the situation in the Sevastopol Bay! Dear residents of the occupied peninsula, continue to transmit information about the situation in the bay to the coordinator, the partisans write. Share

AFU hit the Russian ships "Yamal" and "Azov" in Crimea with missiles

On the morning of March 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced a successful missile attack on Russian military facilities in occupied Sevastopol.

Ukrainian forces powerfully struck several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, including the leading communications centre and large landing ships, "Yamal" (156) and "Azov" (151).

According to the data of the OSINTtechnical project, he has information about at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles that hit the central communications centre of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.