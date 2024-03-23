Explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol. Occupiers claim air defense at work

On the evening of March 23, an air raid alarm sounded in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The occupying authorities claimed the work of the air defense.

Explosions in Crimea: what is known

Updated at 23:25. Telegram channels publish videos showing explosions and loud noises in Sevastopol.

Earlier, Russian head of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, reported that at least 10 missiles were allegedly shot down.

Local Telegram channels report that ships were allegedly hit in Sevastopol, there was smoke on Cape Fiolent, and a pillar of smoke in Inkerman.

Also, according to local residents, there are hits in Kozachi Bay, at the location of the 810th Marine Corps Brigade. Allegedly, some object is on fire.

Monitoring groups report that Russian tactical aircraft are leaving Crimea to divert their them from missile strikes.

There are also warnings in such cities as Dzhankoy, Yevpatoria and Saki.

Krym.Realii writes that at least six explosions were heard in Sevastopol. According to the correspondent, the sounds of explosions are very strong, there are hits, and you can see the shooting within the city limits, in the Kozatsky Bay area.

The DIU was warned about Russia's construction of a railway to Crimea

Andriy Yusov, a representative of DIU, said that Russia's construction of a railway to Crimea is a serious challenge and threat. Accordingly, this is a significant goal for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

There are plans, but they do not always correspond to reality. It is the same in the Russian case, — Yusov stressed.

The representative of the DIU added that Russia continues to use railway connections as the main element of providing logistics for the occupying army in Ukraine.