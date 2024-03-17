Shoigu urgently came to the occupied Crimea — the reason is known

On March 17, it became officially known that the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Serhiy Shoigu, arrived in the occupied Crimea against the backdrop of Ukraine's successful attacks on the Black Sea Fleet.

Shoigu is in Crimea again. What's going on

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, at the command post of the Black Sea Fleet, Serhiy Shoigu allegedly listened to the reports of the fleet command.

Moreover, he advised his wards on how to defend themselves against Ukrainian attacks.

Putin's henchman ordered to carry out continuous training with personnel both during the day and at night to repel strikes by Ukrainian forces, as well as to increase the survivability of ships and vessels and the security of infrastructure facilities in the fleet's area of responsibility.

It is necessary to conduct training with personnel every day. Training on the display of air attack and attack by unmanned boats. Spend day and night so that we have all the crews ready. Serhiy Shoigu Head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Moreover, Serhiy Shoigu ordered to install additional fire means, large-caliber machine gun shooting complexes to defeat the drones of the Ukrainian army.

Putin declared the ineffectiveness of the air defense of the Russian army

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, directly in the presence of Sergei Shoigu, admitted that Russian air defense systems are incapable of effectively countering attacks by Ukrainian air defense systems.

In order to disrupt the voting process, to intimidate people at least in the regions bordering Ukraine, the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv planned and is trying to carry out a series of criminal, demonstrative, armed actions, - laments the Russian dictator. Share

He also added that Russian air defense cannot shoot down some of the Ukrainian missiles and drones.

About 95% of the enemy's missiles and shells are destroyed by our air defense means. However, we have victims, - said Putin.

What is important to understand is that the number of drones and missiles that the Russian Federation cannot destroy is much larger.