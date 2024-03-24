Drones and missiles attacked an oil depot in occupied Crimea and a communications hub of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol — video

On March 24, several explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russians announced an attack on the oil depot in Gvardiyskyi and communication nodes of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol.

What is known about cotton in the Crimea

According to the "Crimean Wind" channel, about 20 explosions took place from the village of Gvardiyske. Later, the Russians announced the closure of the Crimean bridge.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily closed. Those who are on the bridge and in the observation area are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of the traffic safety officers," the channel reported. Share

Later, it became known that the drones attacked the Guard oil depot, and a fire broke out there.

Subscribers of the channel report that it is possible to hit the Gvardiyskyi garrison as well.

In addition, on March 23 there were reports of the arrival of cruise missiles at the main communications center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

As reported by Osint technical, at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles crashed into the main communications center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Appears that at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles just slammed into a major Russian Black Sea Fleet communications center. https://t.co/C9Oq5NFcXH pic.twitter.com/c3gV0CR4tQ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 23, 2024

According to "Crimean Wind", the missiles arrived at the main special communications center of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation on the street. Mykola Muziky, 1".

What is known about the attack on Sevastopol

On March 23, explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol, the occupation authorities announced the alleged work of air defense and downed targets.

Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the occupier's gunner, reported on the alleged at least 10 downed rockets.

Local Telegram channels reported that ships were allegedly hit in Sevastopol, there was smoke on Cape Fiolent, and a pillar of smoke in Inkerman.

The so-called governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev said that the attack on Sevastopol on March 23 "was the most massive in recent times."

According to him, a 65-year-old man from Sevastopol died when a fragment of a rocket hit the end of a house on Yaltynska Street.

Also, according to Razvozhaev, a total of 4 people were injured by shrapnel today.