Ukrainian military attacks Kostiantyn Olshanskyy ship seized by Russians in Crimea

Defence forces of Ukraine attacked the large amphibious assault ship "Kostyantyn Olshanskyy" with the "Neptune" missile complex. Russian occupiers seized the ship in 2014 in Crimea.
The hitting of the large landing ship "Kostyantyn Olshanskyy"
The Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said on the telethon air that the ship was to be used for strikes on Ukraine.
Pletenchuk noted that Russian troops captured the ship during the occupation of Crimea, and the occupiers tried to restore it.
The occupiers tried to pass off the ship "Kostyantyn Olshanskyy" as one of their allegedly restored VDK.
Strikes to the Yamal and Azov large landing ships
On March 23, Ukrainian forces attacked two large landing ships Yamal and Azov of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
The communications centre and several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were also affected.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) said the damage to the "Yamal" large landing ship was critical. The spokeswoman of the OSTG "Odesa," Col Nataliya Gumenyuk, said that the strike on "Yamal" and "Azov" significantly affected Russian logistics and military management.
It also became known that another Russian ship - "Ivan Khurs" - could have been damaged by the strike.
