Ukrainian military attacks Kostiantyn Olshanskyy ship seized by Russians in Crimea

Defence forces of Ukraine attacked the large amphibious assault ship "Kostyantyn Olshanskyy" with the "Neptune" missile complex. Russian occupiers seized the ship in 2014 in Crimea.

The hitting of the large landing ship "Kostyantyn Olshanskyy"

The Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said on the telethon air that the ship was to be used for strikes on Ukraine.

Here the detective story unfolded around the large landing ship "Kostyantyn Olshanskyy". This ship was to be used against Ukraine, unfortunately. Therefore, it was decided to destroy this unit with our "Neptune". The impression was also made. The damage is being verified, he definitely received damage. He is not ready for combat now. Dmytro Pletenchuk Ukrainian Navy spokesman

Pletenchuk noted that Russian troops captured the ship during the occupation of Crimea, and the occupiers tried to restore it.

For nine years it stood in the Sevastopol bay, it was disassembled for spare parts, it was simply robbed. And on the 10th year of the war, they realized that they were running out of large landing ships of this project, No. 775, and a decision was made to restore it. During the year, it was docked and restoration work was carried out. Share

The occupiers tried to pass off the ship "Kostyantyn Olshanskyy" as one of their allegedly restored VDK.

It could have been either "Minsk" or "Olenegorskyi Gorniak", because the nature of the damage there is such that their restoration is still in question. And, accordingly, there was such an idea — to pass off our ship as one of them. Share

Strikes to the Yamal and Azov large landing ships

On March 23, Ukrainian forces attacked two large landing ships Yamal and Azov of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

The communications centre and several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were also affected.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) said the damage to the "Yamal" large landing ship was critical. The spokeswoman of the OSTG "Odesa," Col Nataliya Gumenyuk, said that the strike on "Yamal" and "Azov" significantly affected Russian logistics and military management.