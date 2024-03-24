The Armed Forces hit two large Russian amphibious ships "Yamal" and "Azov" in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a successful missile attack on Russian military facilities in occupied Sevastopol, which was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of March 24.

Defense forces hit two ships of the Russian Federation

As noted, several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the main communications center, as well as large amphibious ships "Yamal" (156) and "Azov" (151) were affected.

The OSINTtechnical project wrote about at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles that hit the main communications center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Military units of rocket launchers and the FSB are located in the area of the probable hit. There was also an attack on the oil depot in Gvardiysky, near Simferopol. A fire started there.

Appears that at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles just slammed into a major Russian Black Sea Fleet communications center. https://t.co/C9Oq5NFcXH pic.twitter.com/c3gV0CR4tQ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 23, 2024

The extent of damage to the ships is unknown.

What is known about ships of the Russian Federation

"Yamal" is a large amphibious ship of project 775. It is known from open sources that the ship was built in 1987, the base is the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

Ship "Yamal" (photo — from open sources)

The number of the ship's crew is 87 people. Two artillery installations, two rocket salvo systems, four anti-aircraft guns can be installed on its board. In total, up to 500 tons of equipment and cargo and 225 paratroopers can be placed on board.

The large amphibious ship "Azov" of project 775 is part of the 197th Brigade of landing ships of the Russian Federation. It was launched in 1989.

Ship "Azov" (photo — from open sources)

In the spring of 2022, the ship was being repaired at the 13th ship repair plant in the city of Sevastopol. In general, the characteristics of "Azov" are similar to the characteristics of "Yamal". It can transport equipment, marines and is equipped with a smoke screen.