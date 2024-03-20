UK Intelligence says Russia unsuccessfully tries to hide its warships in Black Sea

According to the intelligence of the UK Ministry of Defence, the Russian Federation's occupation army's Attempts to disguise the ships of the Black Sea Fleet are unlikely to be successful.

Why Russia won't be able to hide the Black Sea Fleet ships from Ukrainian attacks

The military doctrine of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, provides camouflage and deception methods to increase the protection of the armed forces, mainly ships.

British intelligence noted that ineffective camouflage methods were one of the reasons for Russia's operational failures at the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

British intelligence officials suggest that, most likely, the Russian occupiers are making efforts to improve camouflage methods to mitigate the heavy losses inflicted over the past two years by both the Black Sea Fleet and the Air and Space Forces.

At Russian air bases, camouflage includes mock-ups of aircraft and tyres on aircraft wings.

According to data, silhouettes of gliders are also painted on nine Russian airbases.

How Russia is trying to hide its ships in the Black Sea

The ships of the Black Sea Fleet are painted black on the bow and stern, which probably makes their warships smaller and less attractive targets.

Silhouettes of ships are also painted on the sides of the piers, probably to confuse Ukrainian operators of unmanned aerial vehicles, the message says.