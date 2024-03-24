It is unrealistic to repair the ships of the Russian Federation "Yamal" and "Azov" after the attack of the Armed Forces - a military expert

"Azov" and "Yamal" were the last working large amphibious ships of the Russian fleet.

A military expert assessed the extent of damage to Russian ships after the attack by the Armed Forces

Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military-political observer of the Information Resistance group, emphasizes that the large amphibious ships "Azov" and "Yamal" were the last "working seals" of Russia's Project 775.

In addition to the damaged and destroyed objects in the form of a communication center and objects related to the control system and infrastructure of the Russian Air Force, the reports about the destruction of the BDC "Azov" and "Yamal" are very encouraging. The fact is that the BDK "Azov" and "Yamal" were the last "working seals" of the Black Sea flotilla of project 775. Oleksandr Kovalenko Military and political columnist

He reminded that the BDK project 775 is not just the main working seal of the Russian fleet, but also a ship that Russia cannot produce, because during the times of the USSR it was built at the shipyard "Stocznia Północna" - not in the Union, but in Poland, in Gdańsk .

Therefore, even if these ships did not go to the bottom, but were damaged, their repair, with certain damages, is simply unrealistic. The Black Sea Fleet... The Black Sea Flotilla... The Ship Model Circle..., the expert wrote.

The Armed Forces hit two large Russian amphibious ships "Yamal" and "Azov"

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a successful missile attack on Russian military facilities in occupied Sevastopol, which was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of March 24.

Several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the main communications center, as well as large landing ships "Yamal" (156) and "Azov" (151) were affected.

"Yamal" and "Azov" are large amphibious ships of the 775M project. The first became part of the Black Sea Fleet in 1988, and the second in 1990. The displacement of each ship is 4,080 tons, the length is 112.5 m, the width is 15 m. The standard crew is 87 people.

In addition, the OSINTtechnical project wrote about at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles that hit the main communications center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Appears that at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles just slammed into a major Russian Black Sea Fleet communications center. https://t.co/C9Oq5NFcXH pic.twitter.com/c3gV0CR4tQ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 23, 2024