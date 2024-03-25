DIU discloses details of Russian large landing ship "Yamal" hitting

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) revealed previously unknown facts about the successful fire damage to the facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country, Russia.

What is known about the attack on the large Russian landing ship Yamal?

As mentioned earlier, Ukrainian forces' new successful special operation against enemy ships occurred on March 23, 2024.

One of the main targets was the 13th ship repair plant of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, where, among other things, the large enemy landing ship "Yamal" was moored.

According to the DIU data, the large landing ship "Yamal" was critically damaged: a hole in the upper deck caused it to roll to the starboard side.

As of today, the Russian invaders are continuously pumping water out of the stricken ship.

What is important to understand is that Yamal took part in the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

However, from 2017 to 2023, it was under renovation.

Other details about the losses of the aggressor as a result of the missile attack of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine against the military facilities of terrorist Russia are being clarified. Glory to Ukraine! , says DIU statement. Share

The Armed Forces hit the Russian ships "Yamal" and "Azov" in Crimea with missiles

On the morning of March 24, the AFU General Staff announced a successful missile attack on Russian military facilities in occupied Sevastopol.

Several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the leading communications centre, and large landing ships "Yamal" (156) and "Azov" (151) came under the powerful strike of Ukrainian forces.

According to the data of the OSINTtechnical project, he has information about at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles that hit the central communications centre of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.