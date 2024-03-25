DIU says Ukraine's military force Russian warships to flee from occupied Crimea
warship
Increasingly, news of the successful fire damage to the facilities of the Black Sea fleet of the aggressor state Russia is coming from the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

How the AFU forced Russian warships to flee from the territory of Crimea

Thanks to the Ukrainian naval DIU drones Magura V5, the reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs", the amphibious ships "Akula" and "Serna", the missile corvette "Ivanovets", the large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov" and the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" went to the bottom. Recently, they [drones] struck the Ship Repair Plant of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, where, among other things, the large enemy landing ship "Yamal" was moored, said the DIU representative Vadym Skybitskyi.

Ukrainian drones are getting better, more powerful, and more accurate every time. This is the threat that constantly keeps the Russian Federation in tension, he said.

What did DIU say about the Magura V5 drone?

Maj Gen Skibitskyi noted that the unique Magura V5 marine drone, named after the Slavic goddess of war, is a purely Ukrainian development managed by Ukrainian geeks.

He also reported that Ukrainian military intelligence officers constantly monitor the movements of the occupiers' ships.

Everything related to the movement of warships and boats of the Russian Federation is constantly monitored to identify, transmit information promptly, and destroy an enemy military object. These small bricks laid in large strategic operations - the liberation of all our occupied territories, concluded Vadym Skibitskyi.

