DIU says Ukraine's military force Russian warships to flee from occupied Crimea

Increasingly, news of the successful fire damage to the facilities of the Black Sea fleet of the aggressor state Russia is coming from the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea.
How the AFU forced Russian warships to flee from the territory of Crimea
What did DIU say about the Magura V5 drone?
Maj Gen Skibitskyi noted that the unique Magura V5 marine drone, named after the Slavic goddess of war, is a purely Ukrainian development managed by Ukrainian geeks.
He also reported that Ukrainian military intelligence officers constantly monitor the movements of the occupiers' ships.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-