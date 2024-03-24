Budanov's plan. How did the DIU prepare for the defense of Kharkiv in 2022

Intelligence officers talked about preparations for the defense of Kharkiv in 2022. Then the number of volunteers who defended the city from the Russian invaders exceeded all expectations

Preparation for the defense of Kharkiv in 2022

An officer of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign "Vito" told the "Brave hearts" project about the details of the training of military scouts for the defense of Kharkiv.

My friend and I, he is also a colonel, came to Kharkiv together before the full-scale invasion to prepare for the defense of the city and the region, — Vito said. Share

Everything was planned in advance. According to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the DIU, in order to protect Kharkiv and the region from the Russians, they decided to transport cargo with weapons to the city before the invasion.

Two or three weeks before the start of hostilities, our officers sent batches of small arms along with grenade launchers, of course, explosives, etc. to the city of Kharkiv to create, let's say, a militia from the locals. It helped. Kyrylo Budanov Head of DIU

Vito is one of the officers who implemented the plan to prepare for the defense of Kharkiv.

"Budanov Plan" — that's what it was called in our country. The commander called me and my colleague. And Budanov spoke. We gathered — and in Kharkiv. They loaded two cars with weapons and ammunition. Arrived in the city, made cache bookmarks. On February 23, I issued the first weapons to people, — the officer recalled. Share

According to him, the number of volunteers who defended the city from the Russian invaders exceeded all expectations — therefore, there was not enough brought weapons.