Budanov's plan. How did the DIU prepare for the defense of Kharkiv in 2022

Intelligence officers talked about preparations for the defense of Kharkiv in 2022. Then the number of volunteers who defended the city from the Russian invaders exceeded all expectations
Preparation for the defense of Kharkiv in 2022
An officer of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign "Vito" told the "Brave hearts" project about the details of the training of military scouts for the defense of Kharkiv.
Everything was planned in advance. According to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the DIU, in order to protect Kharkiv and the region from the Russians, they decided to transport cargo with weapons to the city before the invasion.
Vito is one of the officers who implemented the plan to prepare for the defense of Kharkiv.
According to him, the number of volunteers who defended the city from the Russian invaders exceeded all expectations — therefore, there was not enough brought weapons.